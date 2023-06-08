Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to play Sita and Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Reports
Story highlights
Not Deepika Padukone but Alia Bhatt has been roped for a film on Ramayana alongside real-life husband Ranbir Kapoor. Reports surfaced after Alia was seen outside director Nitesh Tiwari's office.
Not Deepika Padukone but Alia Bhatt has been roped for a film on Ramayana alongside real-life husband Ranbir Kapoor. Reports surfaced after Alia was seen outside director Nitesh Tiwari's office.
If this is true, it can’t get bigger than this! We are talking about Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious project based on Ramayana, that has reportedly roped in Ranbir Kapoor to play Ram and wife Alia Bhatt to play Sita in the big-budget movie. For Raavan, reports suggest that KGF actor has been roped in.
Reports started surfacing on the internet after Alia Bhatt was spotted at Nitesh Tiwari’s office yesterday. Meanwhile, it is suggest that Ranbir Kapoor has been keeping up with the progress on the film based on Ramayana.
Actress Sai Pallavi was also said to have been approached for the role of Sita but a recent update revealed that her part has not been confirmed.
Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has an awesome lineup of projects her way. She is currently filming for her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone. She also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Ranbir Kapoor was recently seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. He next has a film called Animal.