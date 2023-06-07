'Will get married in Tirupati' says Prabhas at Adipurush event

Prabhas is reportedly set to get married. The Baahubali actor is likely to get married soon as he said in a recent interview that he will wed in Tirupati. This comes amid news that Prabhas and Kriti Sanon are reportedly seeing each other. The two feature in their upcoming film Adipurush, which is a modern-day adaptation of Ramayan. In the film, Prabhas will play Raghava while Kriti will essay the role of Janaki.

At an event while promoting his film, when Prabhas was asked about marriage, the Adipurush actor said, “Marriage? Someday, I’ll get married in Tirupati only.”

'Lucky to do a film on Ramayana': Prabhas

Prabhas also mentioned how lucky he feels to be a part of a film based on Ramayana. He said, “Once, Chiranjeevi sir asked me if I’m doing Ramayana. ‘Yes, sir’, I told him. 'That's your blessing. Not everyone is lucky enough to work on such a project. You've got the opportunity'.”

Adipurush marks Prabhas and Om Raut's first collaboration

Adipurush marks the maiden collaboration between Prabhas and director Om Raut. On playing the role of Raghava, Prabhas had said in a statement, “Every role and every character comes with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character from our epic, especially the way Om has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film.”

Star cast of Adipurush

Adipurush also features Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. Saif had also played the antagonist in director Om Raut's last film Tanhaji, which also starred Ajay Devgn.