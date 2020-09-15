Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor attend Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's 40th birthday bash

Members of the Kapoor family united on Monday night to ring in Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's 40th birthday. In attendance were Ridhima's mother Neetu Kapoor, brother Ranbir along with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt and cousins Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The highlight of the celebrations was a special dance tribute by family and friends. Sharing a video, Riddhima wrote, “Best birthday surprise! Fab u guys Thank you everyone.” Ridhima later removed the video from her page.



The video shows Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and others dancing to the hit ’70s number from 'Qurbaani' - 'Aap Jaisa Koi'- sung by Pakistani pop singer, Nazia Hassan.



The video also featured, Riddhima’s aunt Reema Jain and her son, actor Armaan.



Riddhima also shared snippets of the midnight celebration with a photo collage on her Instagram page.

Riddhima's cousins Kareena and Karisma too wished the birthday girl on Instagram.

Riddhima shuttles between Delhi and Mumbai. Based in Delhi, she is often seen spending quality time with her family in Mumbai.