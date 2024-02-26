Ali Fazal reveals fanboy moment with Robert De Niro in heartfelt post

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal shared a nostalgic moment from his first encounter with Hollywood legend Robert De Niro on social media today. Sharing a throwback picture, the Fukrey actor revealed that he was overwhelmed by his fanboy emotions as he received an autograph from the internationally acclaimed star.

Expressing his gratitude, Ali Fazal credited fellow actor Dia Mirza for making this memorable meeting happen. In the Instagram post, he confessed, "#Throwback to the 1st time I met him. God, I remember how you @diamirzaofficial took me there. I can't thank you enough. I was too shy to ever step into a room to take autographs and photos with people I admire. I still am socially very awkward when I have to play myself. Lol. But to Greatness and its infections."

Check it out below!

The post garnered attention not only from fans but also drew a heartfelt response from Dia Mirza, who commented with a red heart and a lion emoji. Meanwhile, a fan wrote, "I totally know the feeling that you might have had that time Ali bro … it was the same feeling that I was having when I met you for the first time brother." Another commented, "But de niro is god, I would have fainted." A third wrote, "Same here Ali. Forever awakard, and fan goggling."

Also read: Emma Stone reveals she had to eat 60 Portuguese tarts while filming Poor Things

On the professional front, Ali Fazal is set to captivate audiences with his role in Rajkumar Santoshi’s eagerly anticipated film, Lahore 1947. The partition drama, led by Sunny Deol, boasts a stellar cast including Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Mona Singh, and Abhimanyu Singh. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the film promises to be a cinematic treat.