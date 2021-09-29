Ali Fazal earns Best Actor nomination at Asia Content Awards by Busan Film Festival

Ali Fazal has earned a best actor nomination at the Asia Content Awards by the Busan International Film Festival.

Fazal has been nominated for his portrayal of Ipsit Nair in the 'Forget Me Not' segment which was part of 'Ray' anthology.



Reacting to the nomination, Ali said, "Wow! This was totally unexpected. I am so humbled to receive this nomination and it means a lot to be recognized by ACA. A lot of great content was produced this year in Asia and to land,a nomination amongst such an impressive lineup of films and actors is an honour."

Also read: 'Ray' review: Satyajit Ray's stories deliciously served for the Gen Z



Directed by Srijith Mukherji, the story is a modern interpretation of Satyajit Ray`s story 'Bipin Babur Smriti Bhransha'. Ali plays the role of a cut-throat corporate shark who never forgets anything and has a memory of a computer.

I suppose i must be thankful to the peeps at BUSAN international film festival. Very kind. Just saw my name in the nominations for Best actor. And to the team of Ray for the nominations as well. #Ray @netflix @NetflixIndia @srijitspeaketh https://t.co/Op3f2MoYfw — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) September 28, 2021 ×

'Ray' earned a nomination in the Best Original OTT series category. The anthology consisted of four of Ray's stories which were adapted by filmmakers Srijit Mukherji, Vasan Bala and Abhishek Chaubey.

Watch:Srijit Mukherji, Vasan Bala, Sayantan Mukherjee on why Satyajit Ray is relevant 100 years on

The third Asian Contents Awards (ACA) is run by the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF)`s Asian Contents and Film Market (ACFM). The ACA aims to showcase outstanding TV, OTT, and online content from Asia.



This year, the ACA was dominated by Korean drama and Netflix originals.

Also see: Tabu, Ali Fazal to star in Vishal Bharadwaj's ‘Khufiya’ for Netflix

