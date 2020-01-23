Akshay Kumar to charge Rs 120 crore for Aanand L Rai's next?

With a consistent performance at the box office, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is now reportedly in talks with director Aanand L Rai for his next film. And there is a crazy part to it.

Akshay is reportedly quoting Rs 120 crore for the film. If this becomes true, he will become the highest-paid actor in Bollywood. Akshay is already in Forbes World’s Highest-Paid Actors 2019 list. He was on the fourth spot this year.

According to the report, the yet-to-be-titled film may also star Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.

According to the report: "Akshay Kumar is known to charge upfront fees and in today’s time, his name attracts the audience not just in the cinema hall but also gets lucrative offers from digital and satellite networks. Akshay and his team believe that the actor deserves 100 crores plus as acting fees for the goodwill that he brings to the project."

The film is expected to go on floors in the second half of 2020.

Akshay’s recent offering ‘Good Newwz’ with Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh has crossed Rs 200 crores at the box office.

