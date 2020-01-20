Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor's 'Good Newwz' joins Rs 200 crore club Photograph:( Twitter )
Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer comedy film 'Good Newwz' has joined the Rs 200 crore club in 24 days of release.
A #GoodNewwz like no other! 🥳— Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) January 20, 2020
Our goof-up story gets allll the love, crosses 💯+💯 at the Box Office!
Overwhelmed, humbled and elated🤩@akshaykumar #KareenaKapoorKhan @diljitdosanjh @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @ShashankKhaitan @raj_a_mehta @NotSoSnob pic.twitter.com/g88pb1vKwh
Kiara Advani, who played the role of Monika Batra in the film, shared the news with her fans and followers through her Instagram handle. Also read: 'Good Newwz' becomes Akshay Kumar's fourth consecutive film to earn over Rs 100 crore
The Batra package of laughter is still unbeatable!🤣— Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) January 20, 2020
Book your #GoodNewwz tickets now - https://t.co/DziPKUokzjhttps://t.co/WzZ6fHHDIC@akshaykumar #KareenaKapoorKhan @diljitdosanjh @advani_kiara @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @ShashankKhaitan @raj_a_mehta @NotSoSnob pic.twitter.com/3Q1argAiYp
She posted a video where Akshay, Kiara and Badshah can be seen counting the number two and then letting go of a huge number of balloons. She captioned the post as, "A #GoodNewwz like no other! Our goof-up story gets all the love, crosses 200 cr at the Box Office! Overwhelmed, humbled and elated."
The story of the comedy-drama revolves around two married couples trying to conceive babies but ends up in a major goof-up during in-vitro fertilisations (IVFs). Helmed by Raj Mehta and bankrolled by Zee Studio, the film was released on December 27, which was the post-Christmas Friday.