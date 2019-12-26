'Good Newwz' review: Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor shine in the last release of the year

It's not easy to outshine Akshay Kumar in a comedy. Akshay Kumar has, over the years, created a niche of sorts in this genre and has delivered some memorable performances in films that have over the years attained cult status. But in debutant filmmaker Raj Mehta film 'Good Newwz, Kumar underplays his character Varun Batra and hands the baton to Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh as he plays the boisterous, loud Honey Batra effortlessly. Dosanjh is so good in the film, that in scenes where the two actors share the frame, he outshines Kumar easily.

A comedy of errors, 'Good Newwz' pits Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor- as the sophisticated, classy Mumbai-based Batras against the loud, boisterous Batras (Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani) from Chandigarh. The two couples have been trying to have children for the past few years, we are told, and after numerous attempts, opt for IVF(in-vitro fertilization) process. The lab at the clinic does a goof up and that leads to the two uncanny parent-to-be come face to face and chaos ensues.

The characterization is quite apt. The two couples are as different as chalk and cheese and share DNA's of their unborn children. Deepti and Varun are a working couple living at an upscale apartment in Mumbai. Career oriented, the couple represents millions of similar urban couples in India who give their work the top priority and try for children only when they realise they don't have too much time on their hand. Honey and Monika Batra, on the other hand, are relatively younger, come from an affluent family in Chandigarh and even though they are up to date with modernities of big cities, they are still steeped in traditional values and leave a lot in the hands of 'Mata rani'.

Writers Jyoti Kapoor, Rishabh Sharma along with Mehta (who serves as the co-writer as well) tend to spopoon feed the audience with too many details but dialogues and the sly dig at the class divide is on point. There is ample regional stereotyping in the way Honey and Monika's characters are depicted. They are loud and mispronounce almost all English words include 'Spam'(Sperm), 'Flesh'(Flush) and 'Hornors'( Honors). But such a depiction is important to highlight the stark difference between the two couples, perhaps. While Deepti and Varun are not okay with the mixed DNA of their unborn child, Honey and Monika are concerned for the well being of the baby considering Deepti is a busy working professional. The two couples judge each other owing to the cultural and demographical differences throughout.

Dosanjh is easily the best thing about the film 'Good Newwz' and makes Honey an extension of his personality. There is plenty of toilet humour, but Dosanjh and Kumar deliver those lines with absolute ease. Dosanjh lights up the screen every time he is in it and makes Honey an endearing, caring man. Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, plays the weary Varun Batra who is not too convinced about having children even though he goes along with whatever his wife Deepti wants. The two men are strikingly different. Kumar, who has played the goofball in several films in the past, sometimes struggles to fit into his character. In comparison, Dosanjh shines and easily dominates every frame.

The two women- though are pitch-perfect. Kapoor, once again, reminds us why she is still celebrated as a star actress in Bollywood. As Deepti, the ambitious woman who now wants to have a child, Kapoor is brilliant. Advani, relatively new compared to her co-stars, makes Monika endearing and naive. She is perhaps the most positive character in the story and your heart goes out to her on several occasions. Adil Hussain and Tisca Chopra also have delightful cameos as the doctor couple at the IVF clinic who mistakenly create the sperm swap.

The film takes time to take off though. The film opens with Varun and Deepti and their struggle to get pregnant. But once the other Batras come in, it's one of hell of a laugh riot. 'Good Newwz', also, very beautifully highlights the constant pressure that several modern couples in India face to procreate and have children- even though they are not too interested.

The good news about 'Good Newwz' is that it makes for a perfect watch as we close this year. Go and laugh out loud with the Batras this holiday season.