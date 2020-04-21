Akshay Kumar offers financial help to Mumbai's iconic Gaiety-Galaxy theatre amid lockdown

Akshay Kumar has now come to the aid of Mumbai cinema hall Gaiety-Galaxy owner who recently revealed that he is finding it hard to pay his staff amid COVID-19 lockdown.

According to a report in Mid Day, Akshay has offered help for the owner.

The owner, Manoj Desai, owner of the Mumbai cinema hall, had to take a bank loan to provide salaries to his employees amid the coronavirus lockdown. On reading about it, Akshay reportedly called them.

“Three days ago, I got a call from Akshayji. He offered to provide financial assistance if the scenario continues. It was kind of him to offer help, but we should find a way to sustain ourselves. We have managed to collect enough funds to pay the salaries for this month, but the theatre shutdown will have long-term ramifications. Our focus is to ensure we don’t trim staff or resort to pay cuts,” Manoj said.

Earlier, Manoj and business partner Arun Nair had decided to increase the ticket prices as soon as the cinemas reopened, to recover the losses suffered during COVID-19. However, things have gotten more difficult after a further lockdown was announced.

In addition to this, Akshay Kumar was among the first few stars in the country who pledged money to the PM Cares Fund for coronavirus aid. He pledged Rs 25 crore to the emergency fund. Also, he pledged to donate Rs 3 crore to BMC for COVID-19 relief work.