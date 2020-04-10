Akshay Kumar to donate Rs 3 crore to BMC for COVID-19 relief work

Actor Akshay Kumar is leading the way in donating money to aid relief work amid coronavirus. After donating a whopping Rs 25 crores to the PM CARES fund, the actor has now pledged to contribute Rs 3 crore to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to assist the making of personal protection equipment, masks and rapid testing kits to help the battle against COVID-19.



The news was announced by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter on Friday and wrote, "After donating Rs25 crores to the PM CARES fund, Akshay Kumar contributes Rs3 crores to BMC to assist in the making of PPE, masks and rapid testing kits."

Not just donations, but the actor has also been posting videos and messages to make people aware about the necessary precautions that they need to take to stay safe amid the coronavirus outbreak.



On Thursday, Akshay acknowledged the contribution of all essential workers during the lockdown period, and encouraged people to use the hashtag `Dil Se Thank You` to express their gratitude to the people "who work to ensure our safety."



Earlier, the `Mission Mangal` actor joined hands with actors including, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, Taapsee Pannu, Kiara Advani and launched a hope anthem - `Muskurayega India,` and made an attempt to pump up Indians with positivity amid the testing times of coronavirus.



The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday informed that India`s total number of COVID-19 positive cases now stands at 6,412.



Out of the total cases, 5,709 are active patients and 504 of them have been cured/discharged and migrated.



With 30 new deaths reported in the last 12 hours, the death toll reached 199, according to the ministry.