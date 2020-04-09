Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal join Akshay Kumar to say 'Dil Se Thank You' to Mumbai Police

The Mumbai Police has received words of appreciation for their work amid coronavirus lockdown. Several Bollywood actors on Thursday expressed gratitude to the police force for working tirelessly to contain coronavirus in the city and to maintain order in time of crisis.



Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Hrithik Roshan and others put out their gratitude on their social media handles.



Akshay Kumar was the first to thank the police force and started the hashtag #DilSeThankYou.



Acknowledging the contribution of all essential workers during the lockdown period, actor Akshay Kumar on Thursday encouraged people to use the hashtag "Dil Se Thank You" to express their gratitude to the people "who work to ensure our safety".



In a video message shared on Twitter, the 52-year-old star recalled a conversation he had with a Mumbai police officer yesterday, who is also a good friend of the actor, and said that the conservation gave him a new insight into the situation."Akshay, you people are scared to come out of your homes, and the irony is we are afraid to go home. We do not want to transfer any sort of disease to our family as we are on the streets the whole day, meeting different kinds of people," Akshay quoted his friend in the police as saying.

Mere aur mere parivaar ki taraf se...

Mere aur mere parivaar ki taraf se...

Police, Nagar Nigam ke workers, doctors, nurses, NGOs, volunteers, government officials, vendors, building ke guards ko #DilSeThankYou 🙏🏻

Following Kumar, his 'Sooryavanshi' co-star Katrina Kaif took to Instagram and thanked the police officials through both an Instagram post and a story.



In the story, Kaif posted a picture of the `Mumbai Police` badge on the uniform of the officials and wrote: "Thank You."She also posted a video of the police officials on duty and wrote, "Thank You Mumbai Police. Saluting the bravery and dedication of the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Police who are working so hard while we stay in the safety and comfort of our homes."



"Tremendous respect for all of you #DilSeThankYou #StayHome #MumbaiPolice #MaharashtraPolice," her caption further read.

'Uri: The Surgical Strike` actor Vicky Kaushal took to Twitter and thanked Mumbai`s Director General of Police (DGP) and the rest of the officials."My heartfelt thanks and salute to each and every braveheart of @MumbaiPolice and @DGPMaharashtra who are out there, selflessly and relentlessly fighting the battle for all of us. You are the real heroes and I`m your fan for life! #ThankYouMumbaiPolice #ThankYouMaharshtraPolice," he tweeted.

My heartfelt thanks and salute to each and every braveheart of @MumbaiPolice and @DGPMaharashtra who are out there, selflessly and relentlessly fighting the battle for all of us. You are the real heroes and I'm your fan for life! #ThankYouMumbaiPolice #ThankYouMaharshtraPolice

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra thanked the police officials in a special by posting a picture of herself holding a placard that read, `#Dil Se Thank You. Jai Hind.`"Mumbai se main, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, apne aur apne poore parivaar ki orr se @MumbaiPolice, @mybmc, Nagar Nigam ke workers, doctors, nurses, NGOs, volunteers, govt. officials, vendors, building ke guards ko #DilSeThankYou kehna chahti hoon. Aap hain isiliye hum surakshit hain," she tweeted along with the picture.

Mumbai se main, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, apne aur apne poore parivaar ki orr se @MumbaiPolice, @mybmc, Nagar Nigam ke workers, doctors, nurses, NGOs, volunteers, govt. officials, vendors, building ke guards ko #DilSeThankYou kehna chahti hoon.

Aap hain isiliye hum surakshit hain🙏🏻

Many other Bollywood celebrities including actors Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, and film director Karan Johar.