Ajith Kumar’s thriller film Vidaamuyarchi will soon be available to stream from March. The action thriller is helmed by Magizh Thirumeni. The film received a mixed bag of response when it released in the theatres.

The film will start streaming on Netflix from March 3.

Vidaamuyarchi to release on Netflix

Making the announcement, Netflix wrote, “Muyarchi thiruvinai aakum. Vidaamuyarchi ulagai vellum (Hardwork leads to results… perseverance can win the world).”

The film, backed by Lyca Productions, will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Vidaamuyarchi hit the screens on February 6.

Vidaamuyarchi is special for all stakeholders as the film marks the maiden collaboration between Magizh Thirumeni and Ajith. It features music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by OM Prakash, and editing by NB Srikanth.

According to trade website Sacnilk, the Ajith-starer made around Rs 80 crores in domestic net collections, and earned over Rs 100 crore worldwide.

Ajith was in the news for being a part of car racing in Spain

Meanwhile, Ajith has been in the news for his racing. He’s been a part of several car racing events around the world with the most recent being Porsche Sprint Challenge in Spain’s Valencia. The actor recently had an accident but fortunately didn’t suffer any harm when a car rammed into his vehicle on the race track.

A video from the racing event went viral and the actor was seen visibly shaken as his car’s rear-end bumped into another racer.

Upon impact, his car was seen flipping over multiple times before coming to a halt on the gravel. Also read: Not again! Actor Ajith Kumar survives another scary crash during race in Spain

As for films, Ajith currently awaits the release of his latest, Good Bad Ugly.

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the movie is helmed by Adhik Ravichandran. Good Bad Ugly is set to hit the screens on April 10.