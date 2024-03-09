Ajith Kumar discharged from hospital after minor medical procedure

South Indian actor Ajith Kumar, popularly known as Ajith, has been discharged from a private hospital in Chennai after undergoing a minor medical procedure. The actor had initially visited the hospital for a general check-up, but doctors discovered a swollen nerve that required medical attention.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to social media to reassure fans about Ajith's health, confirming that the actor had returned home and was doing well. Earlier, rumours had surfaced claiming that Ajith was undergoing a procedure to remove a cyst in his brain. However, these rumours were debunked by Ramesh Bala, who clarified that Ajith had undergone a routine health check-up, including cardio and neuro examinations.

Ajith's spokesperson, Suresh Chandra, provided further details about the actor's condition, explaining that the swelling in the nerve between Ajith's ear and brain was successfully treated with a simple medical procedure. Chandra added that Ajith was in good spirits and even walked from the ward to the ICU during his hospital stay.