Saint Laurent pre-Oscars bash 2024: Stars and their stunning outfits from the red carpet

As Oscars weekend kicked off in Hollywood, the stars came out in full force for a glamorous pre-Oscars party hosted by Saint Laurent. The event, held in celebration of the film Oppenheimer, was co-hosted by NBCUniversal and Vanity Fair's editor-in-chief Radhika Jones, setting the stage for a weekend of glitz and glamour.

Celebrities arrived in style, showcasing their fashion-forward outfits on the red carpet. Among the attendees were A-listers from the film and entertainment industry, adding to the excitement of the upcoming Oscars ceremony.

The event provided a sneak peek into the fashion choices of the stars, with many opting for chic and sophisticated looks. From stunning gowns to sleek suits, the attendees embraced the opportunity to showcase their style and elegance.

Check out photos from the red carpet below!

Hailey Bieber

Model and fashion icon Hailey Bieber made a striking appearance at the star-studded pre-Oscars event hosted by Saint Laurent on Friday evening. The 27-year-old was seen wearing a chic black suit at the party. Hailey, known for her impeccable sense of style, effortlessly pulled off the minimalist look, pairing the black suit with a sleek hairdo parted down the middle. Her choice of a glossy rose lip colour added a touch of sophistication to her ensemble, highlighting her natural beauty and fashion-forward approach.

Olivia Wilde

American actress, director and producer Olivia Wilde donned a black pencil gown featuring a round neck. She accesorised it with chunky bracelets. For her hairdo, she opted for beach wavy hair, complementing her soft glam makeup.

Rosé

BLACKPINK's Rosé wore a stunning black gown featuring net long sleeves. To accesorise, she opted for classy sunglasses and left her blonde hair open.

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey

Couple goals! The Hollywood actor donned a white suit along with sheer black shirt. His wife exuded boss lady vibes in matching powersuit.

Zoë Kravitz

Flaunting her tattoos, Zoë Kravitz opted for a see-through gown with a huge cut-out design on the back. She opted for a sleek bun to style her tresses and soft glam nude makeup to accentuate her shark features.