Ajay Devgn's Twitter banter with Kiccha Sudeepa gets heated over Hindi not being national language

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and Kannada star Kiccha Sudeepa had a showdown as the two got into a verbal banter over whether Hindi is the national language of India or not. After Kiccha Sudeepaa said at an event that Hindi is not a national language anymore, Ajay Devgn did not mince words on the matter.

Ajay Devgn said, “Kiccha Sudeep, my brother, according to you, if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your native language [mother tongue] films by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man."

.@KicchaSudeep मेरे भाई,

आपके अनुसार अगर हिंदी हमारी राष्ट्रीय भाषा नहीं है तो आप अपनी मातृभाषा की फ़िल्मों को हिंदी में डब करके क्यूँ रिलीज़ करते हैं?

हिंदी हमारी मातृभाषा और राष्ट्रीय भाषा थी, है और हमेशा रहेगी।

— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 27, 2022

To this, Kiccha wrote, "Hello @ajaydevgn sir.. the context to why i said tat line is entirely different to the way I guess it has reached you. Probably wil emphasis on why the statement was made when I see you in person. It wasn't to hurt,Provoke or to start any debate. Why would I sir."

— Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 27, 2022

Meanwhile, it all started when Kiccha Sudeepa had said, “Hindi is no more a national language”, in the wake of South films breaking records at the box office.

