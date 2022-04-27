Indian film producer-actor Vijay Babu booked for rape, revealing survivor's identity on social media

Popular producer-actor Vijay Babu has been booked for allegedly raping a female actor and then revealing her identity during a Facebook live session.



The survivor filed a complaint and the actor had been absconding ever since he was booked for rape only to appear in a Facebook live session and claiming innocence and saying he is the real victim.



Babu, who owns, the production company Friday Film House, disclosed the survivor's name and identity during the live session- an offence which led to police filing another case on him.



"A rape case was registered against him first. As he disclosed the victim's identity, another case was also filed. It seems that he is out of the station and absconding now," a senior police officer told news agency PTI.



The woman, who appeared in movies produced by Vijay Babu's production house, lodged a complaint with the police on April 22 and detailed through a Facebook post the physical assault and sexual exploitation she had allegedly suffered at the hands of the producer-actor for the past one and half months.



"He behaved like my saviour for my personal and professional problems but under the guise sexually exploited me," the female actor alleged in the FB post.



She further alleged that his modus operandi was trapping her with the role of a "saviour cum friend cum lover" and thereafter intoxicating and sexually abusing her several times in the past one and half months.

The woman also alleged that Babu forced her to consume alcohol and 'happy pill,' a drug. She expressed fear over discussing the assault and exploitation to others because of his clout in the film industry and stated there were other women too who had faced similar issues with Babu in the past.



"I got to know that there are several other women who have been subjected to this trap by Vijay Babu. He has recorded a nude video of mine and threatened me with its consequences and also threatened my life," the survivor alleged.



However, Babu, in a Facebook live on Tuesday, denied the charges but admitted that he knew the female actor for the past five years. Besides denying the charges, the producer also said he would file a defamation suit against the complainant for tarnishing his image.



He mentioned the name of the survivor several times during the FB live saying that he was doing it deliberately as she was not the victim and he was the real victim in the case.



