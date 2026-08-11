Ajay Devgn reportedly replaces Anup Soni as Crime Patrol host

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn is reportedly going to be the new host of popular crime show Crime Patrol. The actor has reportedly already filmed 15 episodes of the show. Devgn replaces host Anup Soni, who had been hosting the show for several years. It isn’t clear yet if Ajay Devgn will have a long-term association with Crime Patrol.

Ajay Devgn as the new host of Crime Patrol

According to reports, Devgn has already shot 15 episodes of Crime Patrol. The makers are expected to watch how viewers respond to the new episodes. If the audience likes Ajay as the host and the show gets good numbers, he'll continue for the rest of the series.

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“Whether he will continue with the rest of the series depends upon the audience's reaction and the numbers,” ANI reported, quoting sources.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn posted a mysterious video on Instagram on Sunday, making fans wonder if he was hinting at a new project. The actor did not reveal what the video was about, and there was no mention of Crime Patrol.

In the video shared on Instagram, the actor said, “Kabhi kabhi kuch baatein aisi hoti hain jo hame andar se jhanjod deti hain, aur aaj ek aisa hi sach hai hamare saamne jisse mein stunned reh gaya. Launga usko aapke saamne, jald hi. (Sometimes, some things shake you from within. Today, I came across one such truth, and it left me stunned. I will bring it for you very soon).”

Rajesh Tailang also set to host Crime Patrol

Reports indicate that Delhi Crime actor Rajesh Tailang too will host a few episodes of the upcoming season of Crime Patrol. The exact number of episodes he will appear in has not been decided yet. His role will depend on how viewers respond to Ajay's episodes.

Crime Patrol’s previous hosts

For years, Anup Soni has been associated with the show, which takes up real cases and then retells them in a dramatised manner. While Soni has been a regular host of Crime Patrol, some episodes have also seen Diwakar Pundir, Shakti Anand, Sakshi Tanwar, Sanjeev Tyagi, Divyanka Tripathi, Sonali Kulkarni and Ashutosh Rana as guest hosts.

Ajay Devgn’s earlier stint on TV

This isn’t Devgn’s first gig on TV. In 2008, Ajay Devgn was a celebrity judge on a Zee TV show called Rock-N-Roll Family along with his wife, actress Kajol and his mother-in-law, Tanuja. The show was a dance reality show which had three generations of a family participating.