Ajay Devgn condemns JNU attack, says 'it's harming our country'

Only yesterday, Deepika Padukone came to stand with the JNU students while she was in New Delhi to promote her upcoming Hindi film ‘Chhapaak’ after they were beaten up in their university. The videos and pictures of JNU Attack went viral after the unfortunate incident with many stars coming out to condemn the act.

After Deepika became one of the first and few Bollywood A-listers to condemn violence, Ajay Devgn joined sharing the same sentiment. With both Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone’s films clashing this Friday at the box office, it was a surprise move by the actors to come out in the open and condemn the attack on JNU students.

Ajay, while promoting the film said that he has been watching the news and it is very conflicting. Till now, nothing is clear about who has done what. He said that till the time things are not clear, he doesn’t know how to comment. He did, however, say that what is happening in the country is sad.

He said, “Violence is not a solution and it’s just harming our country.”

Ajay was then asked whether staying silent on such matters was being complicit, he said that when actors say something, it is taken seriously either in a good way or bad way. If people think that it is complicit, then it is stupid. He said that one should be aware and well informed before speaking on the issue and added, “Actors cannot add fuel to fire.”

The attack on JNU students has been one of the most disheartening and saddening news as masked goons entered the campus and beat students black and blue with some even having to get admitted in hospitals for treatment.

In the wake of these attacks, celebrities like Anurag Kashyap, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and many more have shared their opinions on social media. Also read: Anti-Citizenship Act protests: Anurag Kashyap, Richa Chadha, Vicky Kaushal & others condemn police brutality on students