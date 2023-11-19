Afrobeat stars Naira Marley, Sam Larry released on bail in MohBad's death investigation

Nigerian police have granted bail to Afrobeat stars Naira Marley and Balogun Samson, who were held in custody for several weeks following the death of singer MohBad, known as Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba. MohBad, aged 27, passed away under unclear circumstances on September 12, prompting speculation and a subsequent investigation into his demise.

The social media landscape has been inundated with speculation regarding MohBad's death, which has yet to be fully explained. Naira Marley, real name Azeez Fashola, and Balogun Samson, also known as Sam Larry, were summoned by the police in October as part of the ongoing inquiry.

Lagos state police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed their release on Friday, stating, "They were released yesterday around 5:00 pm (1600 GMT) after fulfilling all the conditions for parole set out by the court."

Reports indicate that the court imposed a bail bond of 20 million nairas (approximately 22,000 euros) on the pair. Additionally, they are required to surrender their passports and make weekly appearances at the State Criminal Investigation Department.

MohBad's untimely death led to the arrest of five individuals. Among them was an unregistered nurse, Feyisayo Ogedengbe, who was accused of administering medications to MohBad in an allegedly negligent manner. It was reported that Ogedengbe had been invited by one of MohBad's friends to provide medical care at his residence. The police disclosed that MohBad received three injections, including antibiotics, which later resulted in vomiting and convulsions.

MohBad's career ascended in 2019 after signing with Marley's record label, Marlian Music. However, disagreements led to MohBad's departure from the label in 2022.

In response to the speculation surrounding MohBad's passing, Naira Marley took to social media, formerly known as X, expressing his return to Lagos to cooperate with authorities in the ongoing investigation. He emphasized the importance of uncovering the truth and seeking justice in the matter.