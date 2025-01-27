

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's PDA moments always have our hearts! The pop star was again in the stands to support her beau for the game between the Kansas City Chiefs vs the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game, the couple celebrated the big win with a lot of heartwarming kisses.

Advertisment

On Jan 26, Taylor attended the game held at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, where the Chiefs registered a victory with the score of 32-29.

Also read: Fans of Netflix's One Piece will face a long wait for season 2 release

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's PDA moment

Advertisment

The 14-time Grammy Award-winning and Kelce's mother, Donna, joined him on the field after the win.

Decked in Louis Vuitton attire, Swift, 35 and Kelce were seen exchanging multiple kisses on the field after the win.

In a heartwarming video, Taylor can be seen adorably kissing Kelce repeatedly as they stood amidst the cheering crowd, confetti raining around them.

Advertisment

Following the kiss, the couple walked out of the stadium together, with Kelce's arm wrapped around Taylor. She also shared a warm hug with Chiefs coach Andy Reid after the game.

Watch the video:

For her game outing, Taylor arrived about 90 minutes before the game kicked off. She looked stylish in a black and gold Louis Vuitton Monogram Jacquard Knit jacket with a pleated mini-skirt, red stockings, LV beanie, gloves, and ankle boots.

She kept her hair open with a staple beauty look.

This is Taylor's second season at the game since they started last year.

Also read: Resse Witherspoon and Will Ferrell's wedding comedy 'You're Cordially Invited' gears up for release

Kelce and Taylor's Rom-com

The pop singer and the football player have been creating buzz for over a year since they started dating. And, if sources are to be believed things are pretty much serious between them.

Also read: DJ Tiësto set to return to India for a 3-city tour: 'India is close to my heart'

This marks Taylor's second season attending the game since she started dating Kelce last year. The couple's romance was first confirmed when Taylor made a surprise appearance at the stadium for a Chiefs game in September 2023.

Also read: 'Truly iconic!' Coldplay's Chris Martin sings Vande Mataram at Ahmedabad show | Watch

They publicly confirmed their relationship when they walked hand-in-hand at a Saturday Night Live afterparty in October 2023.