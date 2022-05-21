Cannes 2022: Aditi Rao Hydari makes a breathtaking debut in Sabyasachi saree

Indian celebrities are giving stunning fashion moments at the Cannes Film Festival and actor Aditi Rao Hydari has joined the league. She marked her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 in an elegant saree by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Taking to her Instagram account, the actress shared a few glimpses of herself from the prestigious event.

The 35-year-old actor who has acted in several film industries such as Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, opted for a Sabyasachi ensemble as she attended the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival on Friday. She was spotted donning a hand-dyed and embroidered ivory organza saree, pairing it up with a full-sleeve textured white blouse featuring a plunging V-neckline.

Best, weird and majestic! A look back at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's fashionable Cannes journey

Aditi was styled by Sanam Ratansi. For accessories, the actress went for a classic look wearing an emerald and diamond choker from the designer’s Bengal Royale Collection.

To complement the entire look, Aditi opted for shimmery eyeshadows, highlighted cheeks and red lips, while she tied her hair in a neat bun.

Also Read: Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone opts for shimmery saree for the opening night

Sharing some pictures of her look on Instagram, the actress wrote, "My ammaamma would be proud (heart emoji) Simplicity and tradition in my favourite @sabyasachiofficial."

Take a look:-

Aditi also shared a reel of her being at different locations in Cannes and asked her followers to try their version. "A little piece of my heart from Cannes. Make your own version to this audio and tag me,” she captioned the reel.

Watch the reel here:-

As soon as Aditi posted the pictures, her fans and friends from the industry flooded the comment section showing love for her look. Actress Patralekhaa wrote, "Ati Sundar (too beautiful)," while a red heart emoji was dropped by Huma Qureshi. "Stunning," commented Manisha Koirala.

Earlier, Deepika Padukone also wore a retro saree by Sabyasachi on the opening day of the festival. She has been invited as a jury member for the 75th edition of the Cannes.

Also Read: Queen is here! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes her first appearance at Cannes 2022

On the work front, Aditi was last seen in the Tamil film Hey Sinamika alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal. Gandhi Talks and Jubilee are the actresses coming flicks.



