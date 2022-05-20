Best, weird and majestic! A look back at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's fashionable Cannes journey

Updated: May 20, 2022, 09:26 PM(IST)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been ruling millions of hearts ever since she was crowned Miss World in 1994, although the diva made her Cannes red carpet debut in the year 2002 when her iconic movie 'Devdas' was screened. Back then, no one would have thought that this young Indian beauty will become an irreplaceable part of this Frech festival. 

After making her debut, she becomes the first Indian actress to be part of the Cannes jury and ever since then the actress is gracing the red carpet with her stunning looks and glorifying beauty for 20 long years. Marking the new milestone, take a look back at all her jaw-dropping, weird and stunning outfits that took the world by storm. 

Take a look:

 

View in App

Aishwarya's Cannes debut

Aishwarya Rai made her Cannes debut 20 years back in the year 2002. Young Aishwarya looked majestic in yellow Neeta Lulla saree as she walked the red carpet with SRK and Sanjay Leela Bhansali as they attended the premiere of ‘Devdas’.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Jury member

Year after making her debut, Aishwarya become the first Indian actress to become one of the jury members at the Cannes Film festival. At the event, she showed up in different Indian outfits of various styles from a green saree with a heavily embroidered blouse to the yellow suit that she wore at the opening of the festival.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Queen of Cannes!

Aishwarya Rai made head turns at the 2004 Cannes film festival with a body fitted cutout dress. Ditching traditional attire, in 2004, she walked as L’Oreal’s brand ambassador and keeping that in mind, Aishwarya showed up wearing one of her most outrageous and revealing dresses. 

 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Black beauty

In 2005, Aishwarya becomes the first Indian to ever open the Cannes Film Festival. The beauty queen walked the red carpet in a white Giorgio Armani maxi dress. For her second appearance, she made a dazzling appearance in a black Gucci gown with a deep front. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Royal look!

In the year 2006, Aishwarya dazzled on the red carpet with a royal blue off-shoulder dress by designer  Elie Saab. She accessorised her look with the blue and silver serpentine necklace as posed for the shutterbugs.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Aishwarya & Abhishek debut

After tying the knot in April,  Aishwarya made her debut with husband Abhishek Bachchan for the screening of Mani Ratnam's directorial 'Guru', in which both of them starred.

Aishwarya and Abhishek walked hand in hand on the red carpet. The actress was looking breathtaking in a white Giorgio Armani strapless gown and a diamond choker, that added more elegance to her look. Meanwhile, Abhishek was looking dapper in a black suit. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Simple yet glorifying

In 2008, Aishwarya nailed the Cannes festival with back to back stunning looks. Aishwarya attended the event in three different looks, one was black gown, the second was of magenta and third was olive colour dress with side slit. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

2009 look!

In 2009, Aishwarya stole the show from her strapless gowns she wore that year. Bollywood actress added drama to the Cannes looks with her stunning Roberto Cavalli white feathery gown and a Elie Saab grey & silverish one-shoulder dress with a shirt trail. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Aishwarya & her fashion game

With her stunning gowns at the 2010 Cannes, Aishwarya took the fashion game a notch higher - weather it shiny black look with her favourite red lipstick to megenta pink and blue heavy gown.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Jaw dropping looks!

Aish's jaw-dropping looks turned many heads toward her at the 2010 Cannes. Formar Miss world wore an blue and white strapless gown and heavy emboirdered golden gown by ace-designers Elie Saab and Armani Prive. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Battling body-shaming

After giving birth to her daughter, Aishwarya Rai walked the red carpet with same confidence and glamour. In the year 2012, she shocked everyone with her waight gain post pregnacy as she walked the red carpet in the grey Elie Saab gown.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Goddess!

The whole world stopped when Aishwarya walked in a golden fishtail Roberto Cavalli gown. One of her most iconic looks of Cannes we must say!

(Photograph:Twitter)

Cindrella at Cannes!

The former beauty queen Aishwarya Rai proved that she is the only queen of Cannes. In the year 2017, Aish walked the red carpet in a shiny blue off-shoulder ball gown by Dubai based designer Michael Cinco.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Her majestic butterfly look!

In 2018, Aishwarya wowed with her majestic yet enthralling look. She graced the Cannes red carpet with a futuristic butterfly dress with a super long trail. Her red lipstick just took her look a notch higher. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Her purple lipstick, remember?

Aishwarya impressed millions of fans with her sartorial choices throughout the year, still, sometimes, she failed and walked in a look that didn't go well with her fans. In 2016, she walked the red carpet in a beautifully embroidered gown, but her purple lipstick took all the attention. She was heavily trolled and hundreds of memes were made about her strange look. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Topics

Read in App