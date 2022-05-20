Best, weird and majestic! A look back at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's fashionable Cannes journey

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been ruling millions of hearts ever since she was crowned Miss World in 1994, although the diva made her Cannes red carpet debut in the year 2002 when her iconic movie 'Devdas' was screened. Back then, no one would have thought that this young Indian beauty will become an irreplaceable part of this Frech festival.

After making her debut, she becomes the first Indian actress to be part of the Cannes jury and ever since then the actress is gracing the red carpet with her stunning looks and glorifying beauty for 20 long years. Marking the new milestone, take a look back at all her jaw-dropping, weird and stunning outfits that took the world by storm.

Take a look: