Queen is here! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes her first appearance at Cannes 2022

The Queen is here! Cannes regular Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sashayed down the red carpet on the second day of 2022 Cannes Film Festival in a black and floral gown.



The festival favourite since 2002, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chose a black gown adorned with flowers for her first appearance on the red carpet. The actress attended the screening of Top Cruise's highly anticipated film 'Top Gun Maverick'.





The dress, designed by Valentino, accentuated Aishwarya's eyes and she kept her look simple with a part of the hair tied at the back.



The actress has been the face of beauty giant L' Oreal Paris for decades now. The beauty giant is one of the main sponsors of the festival every year and Aishwarya makes her annual visit to the festival dressed in her designer best.

Earlier in the day, the actress was seen interacting with selected media wearing a bright pink ensemble.

