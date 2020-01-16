Adele's drastic weight loss was all for her 7-year-old son Angelo

Ever since British singer Adele has shared her pictures of transformation owing to her drastic weight loss, there is much being spoken about what made her take these steps which are obviously for the better.

Adele revealed that she hasn't just done this to fit into a smaller dress size but as part of her overall growth. She lost 19kg and looks unrecognisable.

According to a report published in People magazine, a source close to Adele said that she changed her diet and exercise routine to be a better mother to her 7-year-old son, Angelo whom she shares with her ex-partner, Simon Konecki. Also read: Adele and Harry Styles vacation in the Caribbean as they leave a massive tip of $2,020

The source was quoted as saying, “It’s easy to just focus on her physical transformation, but this is really about something bigger. She got to the point where she didn’t feel great. She knew she had to change something because she wants to be the healthiest mom possible.”

The source added, “Her whole focus during the weight loss journey has really how been all about how she can be healthier and how can she treat her body better.

“It was never about losing weight. Her weight loss happened because she has cut down drinking and is eating more real food. But she now loves her physical transformation too. She is more confident, dresses differently and she just seems happier overall.”