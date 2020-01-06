Adele and Harry Styles vacation in the Caribbean as they leave a massive tip of $2,020

Adele and Harry Styles brought the house down quite literally as they partied and spent their vacation together in the Caribbean islands. The singers were spotted hopping between Anguilla and the Virgin Islands as they were also joined by James Corden.

While Adele’s pictures have been making the rounds as she looks skinny in a bikini and almost unrecognisable, we are yet to stumble on any photo of the duo or trio.

Adele has undergone massive body transformation after she recently revealed that she lost 19 kg for Christmas and is serious about her health and eating healthy. See her transformation photos here.

While Adele’s transformation photos are doing the rounds, what has also come to fore -- is the trio’s generosity while being on vacation as they tipped a waiter a massive $2,020 tip as a New Year’s gift. A bartender named Yahya from the Caribbean Fish Market on the island of St. Thomas, revealed that the trio had left a huge tip after dining there on January 5.

Yahya posted on Instagram, “Big ups to @harrystyles for taking care of Mr Big Life! @donniewahlberg you got the second worldwide response from Harry Styles all the way from St Thomas Virgin Islands with @j_corden and @adele Happy new year guys!,” with a photo of the bill that was $472.50. They left a tip of $2020.

See the bill here: