Adele looks unrecognisable after losing 19 kg for Christmas; see photo

Popular singer Adele has a surprise for you if you are an ardent fan of hers!

Her recent photo on Instagram sent social media crazy with comments and likes as she posted an unrecognisable photo of self, posing with Santa.

Visibly different, a much-slimmer version of herself, Adele looks as beautiful as ever.

In the photo, she can be seen with Santa and the Grinch. Media reports suggest that she has lost 19 kilos. What adds to the picture is her dress as the gown stands out with statement sleeves and a plunging neckline.

She captioned the photo, “'We both tried to ruin Christmas but then both our hearts grew! Thank you for coming to my party and making us feel like kids, Grinch.'

She added, "Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays everyone."

Reports suggest that Adele has fitness guru John Wicks of The Body Coach and trainer Dalton Wong, who have worked with her for her fit body. In october, the star had tweeted jokingly that she used to cry but now she sweats.