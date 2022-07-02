Adele stuns the crowd at London's Hyde Park festival 

Adele was the headline performer of the American Express Presents British Summertime Hyde Park Concert on Friday. She performed to an audience of 65,000 fans at her first big show in 2022.

Adele’s energetic performance at Hyde Park Concert on Friday blew her audience away. The 34-year-old British singer performed to an audience of 65,000 fans and performed a mixture of all her successful songs: ‘Set Fire to the Rain’, ‘Hello’, ‘I Drink Wine’, ‘Rumour Has It’, ‘Skyfall’ and many more.

The singer donned an elegant black halter neck off-the-shoulder velvet gown and wore a metallic gold belt that accentuated her waist. The black maxi gown was by Schiaparelli and featured a sparkling skirt. Styled by Jamie Mizrahi, Adele completed her look with statement gold earrings, mascara-laden eyelashes, and bold eyeliner. She went for a brown lip shade and her hair was tied up in a back bun.

Addressing the mammoth crowd after singing her first song, Adele said, "She was 'f**king s****ing herself." She then shouted and told the audience, 'I'm so happy to be back." Adele's debut song on the stage was 'Hello', as she performed in front of a star-studded crowd, which consisted of Tom Cruise.

Adele reportedly sang only five songs, including ‘I Drink Wine’, off her most recent album, ‘30.’ She then treated the audience to some of her popular hit songs, like ‘Rolling In The Deep’ and ‘Someone Like You’. Adele has had vocal problems in the past, but she managed to keep them at bay throughout the performance by consuming a hot beverage to soothe her throat.

Also Read: 'Hello' to 'Skyfall': 6 classic Adele songs as she preps for another album release

The singer's Hyde Park concert marked her first public show since her two Wembley concerts in 2017, having postponed her Las Vegas gig in January this year.

Ahead of the event, Adele was reported to have rehearsed a three-song sound check earlier in the day. The concert was dominated by female artists. Adele's performance was preceded on stage by Gabrielle, Self Esteem, and country artist Kasey Musgraves.

The singer joined her family and friends at a backstage bar after she performed her part.

Also Read: Tom Cruise joins James Corden for Adele's London concert, fans are all heart