'Hello' to 'Skyfall': 6 classic Adele songs as she preps for another album release
Fron her first breakthrough, 'Chasing Pavements to Academy winner 'Skyfall', Adele has kept on winning our hearts with her soothing songs. As her next album is on the way, lets look back at some of the singers major hits.
Hello
Adele's third studio album '25' song 'Hello' was a record-shattering hit. From topping charts in a record-breaking 36 countries to achieving over 27.7 million views within a 24-hour span, the song broke many records all over the world.
Someone Like You
Adele wrote 'Someone Like You', when she was tired and exhausted of writing angry and heartbroken songs. The songstress wrote it for her second studio album '21'. From the song, Adele became the first female British solo singer in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 to have two number ones from the same album.
Chasing Pavements
'Chasing Pavements', the song from Adele debut album '19'. The song became the 32-year-old singer's breakthrough pop hit in the UK hitting number 2 spot on the pop singles chart. Later, the song became her first chart hit in the US peaking at #21 and ultimately being certified platinum for sales.
Send My Love
Adele's third studio album song 'Send My Love'. The singer wrote the song along with Swedish pair Max Martin and Shellback. The song which was dedicated to her ex-boyfriend received critical acclaim and appeared on various international charts.
Skyfall
Adele's 'Skyfall', the title song of 2012 James Bond movie of the same name received universal acclaim from music critics and was a commercial success, with sales of 7.2 million copies worldwide, 'Skyfall is one of the best selling digital singles of all time. The song won the Academy Award, Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song and the Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media.
Rolling In the Deep
'Rolling In The Deep' is the song that turned Adele into a pop superstar in the US. The song from her second studio album '21', became the biggest crossover hit in the United States since 1985. It was Adele's first number-one song in the United States, reaching the top spot on many Billboard charts, including the Billboard Hot 100 where it was number one for seven weeks.