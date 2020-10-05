'Hello' to 'Skyfall': 6 classic Adele songs as she preps for another album release

Rolling In the Deep

'Rolling In The Deep' is the song that turned Adele into a pop superstar in the US. The song from her second studio album '21', became the biggest crossover hit in the United States since 1985. It was Adele's first number-one song in the United States, reaching the top spot on many Billboard charts, including the Billboard Hot 100 where it was number one for seven weeks.

