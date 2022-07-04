Adele reveals she 'definitely' would like to have more kids

Adele is talking about her future plans. The British singer, a mother of nine-year-old Angelo, has always been vocal about having more babies and now the 'Hello' singer is again talking about expanding her family.



The singer recently appeared on BBC Sounds’ ‘Desert Island Discs’ podcast, where the singer who's dating sports agent Rich Paul said that as per ET Canada, she ''definitely would like a couple more kids.”

Do you need help? Adele hailed for pausing Hyde Park concert several times to check on fans



Further adding, “It would be wonderful. If not, I’ve got Angelo.” Adele shares her son Angelo with her ex-husband Simon Konecki. During the interview, the singer also talked about her 2021 divorce and said that the former couple had ''no issues''.



In her latest album 30, the singer talks about her troubled marriage.

“It was never really tricky because we’re such good friends and over my dead body is my kid having a messy divorce in his life,” she said during the same interview.



“There are no issues and there were no issues, so I guess it was easier to make sure that didn’t happen, but I was blessed with them, and him, he’s just the best, you know. And I definitely approached it all with grace and that really paid off.”



Curruntly, Adele is in a relationship with Simon, the couple has been dating for over a year now and has been reportedly living together. In May, the couple had bought a new swanky mansion, which was owned by Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone



They were first spotted sitting together at the 2021 NBA Finals last summer.