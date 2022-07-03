Do you need help? Adele pauses Hyde Park concert for several times to check on fans, internet hails

For Adele her fans are everything, in the past, the British singer has stopped her live performance just to know that all her fans are doing okay in the crowd. Recently, the Hello singer again won all the hearts as she stopped singing at London`s BTS Hyde Park Festival for the fans who needed help.



Her Hyde Park performance marked the singer's return to her first public concert after a five-year-long sabbatical and keeping Travis Scott's Astroworld crowd surge tragedy from last year in mind, the Grammy-winning singer stopped the band for four times as per Page Six just to make sure everyone in the crowd was feeling okay.

Just wanna say mad respect to Adele for stopping the show and making a scene when she thought someone was in trouble and needed help from security. That was a crowd of 65,000+ and she still did it. it really is that easy. #AdeleBST pic.twitter.com/PBXdJChNuP — kieran (@Kieran_sw) July 1, 2022 ×

A Twitter user shared a video from the concert showing Adele singing and abruptly stopping singing pointing to security that someone is waving from the crowd and asking the public to 'move out of the way.' The crowd shouted and hailed the singer for her kind gesture.



In the video, she's singing and in no time she surprisingly took the mike out of the stand and moved toward the front stage as she showed the direction to the security from the stage and asked fans to make way for them.

I Love you, Adele! You are tge Best! So talented, so REAL! — Kelly Baker (@KellyBa73786954) July 3, 2022 ×

''Just wanna say mad respect to Adele for stopping the show and making a scene when she thought someone was in trouble and needed help from security. That was a crowd of 65,000+ and she still did it. it really is that easy. #AdeleBST,'' the user wrote.



Adele also sang some of her hits, including “Easy On Me,” “I Drink Wine



For the unversed, this is not the first time when the singer has stopped her show for the fans who are in need of medical help. Before this, during a 2011 performance at London's Hammersmith Apollo, the Grammy winner stopped the show after she noticed a fan had passed out.



"Stop! Stop! Stop!" she told her band. "Someone fainted again, right in the middle. This happened last night, as well. Is anyone coming to you? Has it been sorted?".