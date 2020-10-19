Adele is stoked for Saturday Night Live gig but fans think she will be releasing new music

Adele is freaked out about hosting the next episode of Saturday Night Live but her fans think that she might also be releasing some new music on the talk show.

Adele shared a tweet with the date of the Saturday Night Live show that she will be a part of next week -- October 24. She shared a picture of a colourful note showing H.E.R. will be the musical guest.

She captioned it, 'Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!!

“I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?” she wrote.

'Hello' to 'Skyfall': 6 classic Adele songs as she preps for another album release

The singer continued: 'It'll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election...which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no! I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all. See you next week.”

i want adele to use this as the album cover for her next one pic.twitter.com/f0A7VPHkwY — Hendrix (@yunghndrx) October 18, 2020 ×

Kanye West on Saturday Night Live joke: It uses black people to hold other black people back

Adele had first appeared on Saturday Night Live in 2008 and she performed songs Chasing Pavements and Cold Shoulder. She then appeared on Saturday Night Live in 2015 when she came to promote two songs ‘Hello’ and ‘When We Were Young’.

Adele hasn't released any new music since the release of her third album, ‘25’, in 2015 and she hasn't had a major public appearance since the record's tour in 2016.

Cardi B deletes Twitter after claiming fans 'harassing' Offset

'Corona ain't over, I'm quarantining': Adele tells fan to be patient for new album