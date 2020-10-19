Kanye West on Saturday Night Live joke: It uses black people to hold other black people back

Kanye West was mentioned in a joke during the recent episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’ and the rapper did not take it too well.

In a ‘Your Vote Chicago’ sketch, the host Issa Rae played a lawyer representative for the NAACP appearing on a morning talk show as she said that she is "voting for everybody Black."

"For too long, our people's voices have not been heard. It's our duty to stand together and take our power back,” she added.

Then towards the end of the sketch Kenan Thompson's anchor character said, "When we come back, we'll talk about the presidential race between Donald Trump, Joe Biden, and Kanye West,". Issa Rae's character then fired back, "Kanye? F him!"

Kanye West responded to the joke on Twitter on Sunday as he said, "Ive always said SNL uses black people to hold other black people back. My heart goes out to Issa Rae. I’m praying for her and her family."

He added, "I know that the twenty years of service that I’ve paid in the entertainment field has furthered our ability to be more successful."

Kanye West is serious about his US presidential bid as just last week he shared his first campaign video ad in which he can be seen speaking in front of a video of a black American flag: "We will build a stronger country by building a stronger family."