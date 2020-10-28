Adele and Saturday Night Live face flak for African sex tourism sketch

Adele and Saturday Night Live has come under fire for misappropriation regarding a sketch.

On october 24 when Adele hosted Saturday Night Live much amid rumours that she will also debut a new song/album, she took part in a controversial sketch along with pop singer and series regular Kate McKinnon. They both played the roles of white middle-aged divorcees who travel are lusting over African men.

During the programme, the 3-minute sketch had Kate McKinnon and Adele and later Heidi Gardner make fun of white middle-aged divorcees who travel to the African continent for no-strings-attached sex.

In the sketch, Adele and Kate McKinnon have a mock African Tourist Board ad encouraging women to visit for the scenery and X-rated attractions, boasting repeatedly about its “tribesmen” and “massive bamboos”.

In one portion, a shirtless Black man can be seen strolling into shot, arm-in-arm with an older white woman.



Before this, Adele, in September was accused of cultural appropriation after she shared a photo on Instagram in which she wore Bantu knots and a Jamaican flag bikini top, celebrating what would have been the weekend of the 2020 Notting Hill Carnival, an annual celebration of Black British culture.

“Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London,” Adele captioned the post.

