Actress Rachel Brosnahan condemns mass shooting in her hometown Highland Park, says 'enough is enough'

‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’ star Rachel Brosnahan took to Twitter to express grief and frustration over the tragic mass shooting that took place in Highland Park, Illinois on Monday during the 4th of July parade. The shooting left at least six people dead and dozens more injured. Brosnahan, who was raised in the Chicago suburbs, has reacted to the incident and expressed how appalled she is.

"I grew up in Highland Park and this parade is a highlight of the year for so many families. I’m sick to my stomach every time news like this comes out, but I don't wish the pit in your stomach as you call your family and friends to make sure everyone is okay on anyone. No words," she tweeted.

See Rachel Brosnahan's Tweet here:-

I grew up in Highland Park and this parade is a highlight of the year for so many families. I’m sick to my stomach every time news like this comes out, but I don’t wish the pit in your stomach as you call your family and friends to make sure everyone is okay on anyone. No words. https://t.co/5dE7JB8Z17 — Rachel Brosnahan (@RachelBros) July 4, 2022 ×

She further addressed the need for strict action to control gun violence in the US. In a subsequent tweet, she shared a link to Everytown for Gun Safety and wrote, "Enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough."

Enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough.https://t.co/3xtcyHbyyw — Rachel Brosnahan (@RachelBros) July 4, 2022 ×

Singer Richard Marx, who also grew up in Highland Park, also reacted to the shocking incident. In a tweet, Marx wrote: "I’m actively reaching out to check on the welfare of people I still know there. My heart is always broken by these constant mass shootings no matter where they occur but today I’m extra heartbroken. And extra angry at the senselessness."

Also Read: UK cinemas ban suit-clad teens from 'Minions: The Rise of Gru' screenings after rowdy behaviour

As many as six people were killed and 24 were hospitalised in a shooting at the US Independence Parade route in north suburban Highland Park, Illinois, leaving several of the parade attendees injured and in serious condition. The Washington Times reported that a gunman fired from a concealed spot on a rooftop, sending hundreds of marchers, parents with strollers, and children on bicycles fleeing in terror.

Expressing shock over the "senseless gun violence", US President Joe Biden said in a statement, "Jill and I are shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community on this Independence Day. As always, we are grateful for the first responders and law enforcement on the scene." He has also said that he will closely monitor the situation.

Also Read: Judith Chemla shares disturbing photos of injuries arising from domestic abuse: 'I have so much evidence'