Judith Chemla shares disturbing photos of injuries arising from domestic abuse: 'I have so much evidence'

French actor Judith Chemla shared photos depicting domestic abuse on her Instagram profile on Sunday. The injuries shown in the disturbing pictures, she said, are of a year ago from the hands of her daughter's father.

Chelma wrote, "A year ago my face was injured, blue, purple under my eye, I saw myself deformed. A year ago I looked at my face in the mirror and I knew that I could no longer hide my face.”

The pictures, taken at different points in time, show red and purple bruises on her face. As per FranceInfo (quoted by Deadline, filmmaker Yohan Manca, with whom Judith was in a relationship, was given an eight-month sentence for domestic abuse.

“I have so much evidence that he continues to try and harm me… What must it take for him to leave me alone? Really go to jail? He will still play the victim with my daughter and she will suffer from not seeing her father. That I keep this to myself? He will still feel above the law and will continue to complain and challenge court decisions with his 5-year-old daughter, whom he sees as a normal father who he is not. He will continue to believe that he is able to pressure me and bully me morally," Chemla added.

She is best known for films like 'Camille Rewinds', 'A Woman's Life', 'C'est la vie !', among others.



