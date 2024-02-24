Aamir Khan on Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure: 'I made so many mistakes in this film'

It's been almost two years since Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha was released in the theatres, but the talk around the movie refuses to die down. The movie that was Aamir's dream project badly tanked at the box office, and has been seen as the actor's disastrous project of his entire career.

In a chat with Indian news channel, ABP news, Aamir talked about the movie's failure, and what he had learnt from that time.

Adding that he was ''emotionally hurt'' after the movie got a bad response upon its release, Aamir said, “It’s a film close to my heart. Advait, Kareena and the whole cast and crew worked hard and it didn’t do well. Two things happened, after a long time my film didn’t work, so family and friends would come home to ask me, ‘If I’m okay?’ I realised that I’m getting a lot of love after a flop.''

''That was the funny side of it. The real side is, failure teaches you what really has gone wrong. It gives you an opportunity to understand what was your mistake in terms of communicating that story," he said further.

During the coversation, Aamir recalled how during that period he realised all the mistakes that he had done in the movie.

He added, "I gave it a lot of thought, it was a big learning for me. I remember telling Kiran once, ‘I made so many mistakes in this film on so many levels. Thank God I made these mistakes in just one film. Emotionally, I’m hurt that the film has not worked, I’ve taken time to absorb the grief.”

The movie's disastrous performance had a deep impact on Khan and it even led him to take a break from his career.

Earlier this year, Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao said how disheartening it was for Aamir and the team to see the dream project Laal Singh Chaddha tank at the box office.

“It's really disheartening when you put in all the effort and it doesn't work, which happened with Laal Singh Chaddha and it definitely affected Aamir quite deeply,” she explained during one of the interviews.