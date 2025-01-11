Aamir Khan has quit smoking for good. The Bollywood star has made the revelation at a casual media interaction during the trailer launch of his son Junaid Khan's movie Loveyapa. The romantic comedy also stars Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor.

During the trailer launch in Mumbai on Saturday (Jan 10), Khan revealed that he had finally waved goodbye to this bad habit.

Aamir Khan answers why he left smoking

Khan has been an avid smoker over the years and it is something that he enjoys a lot.

Talking at the launch, the PK actor said, “I have given up smoking. It is something I love very much and it’s something I enjoy. It’s the truth, I can’t lie.''

Talking further, he said that he has shifted to pipe now. ''I’ve been smoking cigarettes for years, now I smoke a pipe. Tobacco is something I enjoy. It’s not good for health. No one should do it.”

Last year, a video of Khan smoking a pipe during an Instagram live session went viral. He was promoting his ex-wife Kiran Rao's movie Laapataa Ladies.

''I’m very happy to say that I’ve quit this bad habit. And whoever is watching or listening, I want to tell them too to please quit it. It’s not a good habit,'' he added further.

Connecting his decision to quit smoking with Junaid's film, he jokingly added, ''I felt I wanted to quit, my son's career is starting too. I made a resolve in my heart. I'm quitting, whether it works or not, I'm doing this independent of that. As a father, I wanted to sacrifice. Hope it does something somewhere in the universe. You guys pray and wish for that, too.”

Aamir Khan's work front

Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which badly flopped at the box office. After three years of break, the actor will be next seen in Sitaare Zameen Par.