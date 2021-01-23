'A Quiet Place Part II' release date gets shifted to September 17

Paramount is again moving the release date for 'A Quiet Place Part II'. Now, the horror/thriller sequel will be out on September 17, 2021.

The new date is the fourth change to the film’s opening. Paramount originally scheduled for opening in US theaters on March 20, 2020, a date made unworkable by the rise in cases of COVID-19 and the new strain of the virus.

From March, the release was moved to September 4, 2020, but that was derailed by the persistence of the virus outbreak. It was then sent to April 2021, as speculation swirled that the film would bow on the ViacomCBS streaming service. Now, it is again on the theatrical slate.



In its new slot, the film will be up against 20th Century Studios’ Death on the Nile, Universal’s The Boss Baby: Family Business, and Sony Pictures’ The Man From Toronto.

In the John Krasinski-directed sequel, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.



The first installment of 'A Quiet Place' was a major hit for Paramount in 2018, scoring $188 million in the US and more than $340 million worldwide.