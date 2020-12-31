'The White Tiger' to 'WandaVision': January guide for everything new to watch

Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra's most anticipated movie, 'The White Tiger' is finally releasing on January 2021. The movie on class divide is based on Arvind Adiga's best selling book by the same name. The movie follows the journey of a poor Indian driver who must use his wit and cunning to break free from servitude to his rich masters and rise to the top of the heap. The movie features Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao and newcomer Adarsh Gourav in key roles.
Fatima
Streaming on: Netflix
Releasing on: January 31st
Marco Pontecorvo's faith-based movie is based on the 1917 Our Lady of Fátima events. The movie follows the story of three young shepherds in Fátima, Portugal, report visions of the Virgin Mary, inspiring believers and angering officials of the Church and the government, who try to force them to recant their story.
Pieces of a Woman
Streaming on: Netflix
Releasing date: January 7
Kornél Mundruczo's much-anticipated movie follows the story of a Martha and Sean played by Vanessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf, who is a Boston couple whose baby dies during a home birth. The intense drama received generally positive reviews, with praise for the performances of Vanessa Kirby, Labeouf and Burstyn.
Tandav
Streaming on: Amazon Prime
Releasing on: January 15
Saif Ali Khan starrer political drama, 'Tandav'. Ali Abbas Zafar directorial follows a story that happens in the capital city of the world's largest democracy - New Delhi, where it takes you inside the closed, chaotic doors of power and manipulation and uncover the darkest lanes of Indian politics. The intense drama will feature known faces such as veteran actress Dimple Kapadia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Sunil Grover, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias and Gauahar Khan among many others.
WandaVision
Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar
Releasing on: January 15
Marvel's miniseries 'Wanda Vision' follows the story of the Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen reprising their MCU characters Vision and Wanda Maximoff AKA Scarlet Witch, the show revolves around the couple who are living a happy life in suburbs trying to hide their powers and fit in with the neighbourhood until they start to realize something is not quite right.
Into the Wild
Streaming on: Netflix
Releasing on: January 1
Sean Pean directed the movie, 'Into the Wild'. The movie is an adaptation of the 1996 non-fiction book of the same name written by Jon Krakauer. It tells the story of Christopher McCandless, a man who hiked across North America into the Alaskan wilderness in the early 1990s.
One Night in Miami
Streaming on: Amazon Prime
Releasing on: January 8
Regina King first directorial 'One Night in Miami'. The drama is about a fictionalized meeting of Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown, and Sam Cooke in a Miami hotel room in February 1964, celebrating Ali's surprise title win over Sonny Liston.
Star Wars: Forces of Destiny
Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar
Releasing on: January 8
The animated web series is set across multiple eras of the Star Wars franchise, it is a collection of two- to three-minute shorts centering on female characters featured in previous Star Wars instalments.
The Minimalists: Less is Now
Streaming on: Netflix
Releasing on: January 1
Netflix forthcoming documentary 'The Minimalists: Less is Now', a 53-minute feature about The Minimalists movement, and follows the life of longtime friends Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus, shares how our lives can be better with less.
Maara
Streaming on: Amazon Prime
Releasing on: January 8
R.Madhavan & Shraddha Srinath starrer 'Maara', the Tamil language movie follows the story of Paaru, who sees a fairy tale that she heard from a stranger as a child painted across the walls of a coastal town, she goes in search of the man who painted it.