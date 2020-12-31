'The White Tiger' to 'WandaVision': January guide for everything new to watch

The White Tiger

Streaming on: Netflix

Release date: January 22

Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra's most anticipated movie, 'The White Tiger' is finally releasing on January 2021. The movie on class divide is based on Arvind Adiga's best selling book by the same name. The movie follows the journey of a poor Indian driver who must use his wit and cunning to break free from servitude to his rich masters and rise to the top of the heap. The movie features Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao and newcomer Adarsh Gourav in key roles.

(Photograph:Twitter)