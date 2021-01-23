John Krasinski set to be first host of Saturday Night Live in 2021 followed by Dan Levy and Phoebe Bridgers

The popular late-night sketch series 'Saturday Night Live' has announced its first batch of hosts for the new year with actor-director John Krasinski gearing up to make his Studio 8H debut. Saturday Night Live is kicking off the new year with five consecutive shows starting Jan. 30.

The NBC late-night staple released its host and musical guest lineup for the first three shows of the five: John Krasinski and Machine Gun Kelly (Jan. 30), Dan Levy and Phoebe Bridgers (Feb. 6), and Regina King and Nathaniel Rateliff (Feb. 13).

This will mark the SNL hosting/musical guest debut for all three of the above hosts and musical guests. Krasinski was previously set to host the show for the first time last March when the Covid-19 pandemic caused an industry shutdown. "Aaaaaand cue the pinching myself. #SNL," he tweeted on the announcement. 'Schitt`s Creek' creator-actor and Emmy-winner Dan Levy will make his debut accompanied by musical guest Phoebe Bridgers. "OMFG," he tweeted.





Krasinski (The Office) will be on hand to promote his long-delayed horror thriller 'A Quiet Place Part II' while King is coming off her Emmy-winning turn in HBO's Watchmen.

Machine Gun Kelly will promote his newest album, Tickets to My Downfall. Phoebe Bridgers is currently nominated for four Grammys. Nathaniel Rateliff is promoting his latest single, "Redemption," written for the film Palmer. On 'SNL' last show of 2020, the show revealed cast member Alex Moffat as the new 'SNL' President Joe Biden - hours after comedian Jim Carrey announced on Twitter that he was retiring from his short stint as Biden. Vice President Kamala Harris will still be played by Emmy-winner Maya Rudolph, while mainstay Alec Baldwin will have to be replaced as former President Donald Trump. "I don`t believe I`ve ever been this overjoyed to lose a job before!" Baldwin wrote on Twitter.

SNL will continue with new shows on Feb. 20 and Feb. 27 with hosts and musical guests that are not yet announced.