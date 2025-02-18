Wait is finally over, Timothée Chalamet's critically acclaimed movie A Complete Unknown is set to release in India. Directed by James Mangold, the movie will be released in India on February 28, a few days ahead of the Oscar ceremony.

At the 97th Academy Awards, the movie earned eight nominations including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor (Chalamet), Best Supporting Actor (Ed ward Norton), and Best Supporting Actress ( Monica Barbaro).

Mangold, who has directed films like Logan and Ford v Ferrari, adapted the movie from Elijah Wald's 2015 book "Dylan Goes Electric". The biographical musical drama follows the life of legendary singer Dylan when he stepped into the music industry, rise to stardom and his controversial use of electric instruments.

The synopsis of the movie reads, ''Set against the backdrop of the vibrant music scene and tumultuous cultural upheaval of the early 1960s where a 19-year-old from Minnesota (Chalamet) who arrives in the West Village with his guitar and revolutionary talent, destined to change the course of American music.

The movie also focuses on his relationships with musical icons, and his groundbreaking performances among other key moments.

Apart from Chalamet, the movie also stars Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook, Dan Fogler, Norbert Leo Butz, Eriko Hatsune, Big Bill Morganfield, Will Harrison, and Scoot McNairy in supporting roles.

Released on Dec 10, 2024, in the US and several countries globally, the biographical drama has done phenomenal business at the box office, earning $103.5 million worldwide.

The movie has garnered positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.