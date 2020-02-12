Thappad: Here's why Taapsee Pannu wants you to report her own film's trailer

This can easily be called the first time ever when an actress is asking for users to report her film’s trailer on YouTube so that it becomes the most reported film trailer in the history of cinema. Taapsee stars in Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Thappad’ as a woman who gets slapped by her husband at a public gathering for no fault of hers. She takes this humiliation to court asking for a divorce.

The first trailer of the film was received by the film fraternity as well as her fans as netizens gave it a thumbs up, many even calling an antidote to ‘Kabir SIngh’, a film that celebrated toxic masculinity and the idea of violence in romance.

The trailer was also appreciated by Union Minister Smriti Irani. She posted the trailer on Instagram saying that while she did not agree with director Anubhav Sinha’s political ideology and disagreed with “some actors on some issues” but she would “definitely watch” the film. She wrote, "How many people think that only poor households face domestic violence? How many believe that educated men are never abusive? I might not support the political ideology of the director or may disagree with some actors on some issues but this is a story that I will definitely watch and hope people watch it with their families. It’s not ok to hit a woman... not even a slap... not even just one slap."

Now out with a new trailer, Taapsee can be seen asking social media users to watch the new ‘Thappad’ trailer and report it.

Watch it to know what we are talking about:

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film ‘Thappad’ will release on February 28, 2020. See the first look poster here.