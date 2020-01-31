'Thappad' trailer: Taapsee Pannu sheds light on how one slap can change everything between a couple

Just as he promised, director Anubhav Sinha is back with another important message seeped into the narrative of his next story, ‘Thappad’ starring Taapsee Pannu in a leading role.

The director shared the trailer of ‘Thappad’ as Taapsee plays a doting wife in the film but wants to divorce her husband as he slaps her at a party after hearing some bad news from his office folks. The trailer starts from Taapsee sitting with a divorce lawyer as the latter asks reason behind the divorce hinting at a possible extramarital or history of domestic abuse and other such stuff. Taapsee can be heard telling her that the only reason why she wants to break the marriage is that one slap.

The trailer then forwards to the said incident when this happens and how before that, they were like any other healthy and much-in-love young couple. There are scenes of both sides of parents asking her to stick around and try to make the marriage work.

There is also a scene where a female help tells Taapsee that she too is beaten by her husband but she forgets about it every morning because what if he locks the door from inside one day and “I will not have any place to stay?”.

Anubhav Sinha’s directorial will land in the theatres on February 28, 2020. The first look poster of the film came out yesterday.