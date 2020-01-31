Thappad: Taapsee Pannu starrer's first look poster will make you look twice

Taapsee Pannu and director Anubhav Sinha who is riding high on the success of his last film ‘Article 15’ shared the first look poster of their film titled ‘Thappad’ and we feel it has ‘Pink’ vibes.

The poster has Taapsee Pannu being struck with a slap as the film’s name literally means that. It runs with a tagline: "Thappad: Bas itni si baat?"

Taapsee shared the poster with the caption, "Kya yeh bas itni si baat hai? (Is it just a small thing?) Kya pyaar mein ye bhi jayaz hai? (Is it justified in the name of love?) Yeh #Thappad Ki pehli Jhalak hai! #Thappadfirstlook."

The poster has been receiving rave reviews as people from the film fraternity have given it a thumbs up with many social media users calling it ‘impactful’ and ‘powerful’.

Trailer of the film ‘Thappad’ will be released on January 31.

The film also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza and Ram Kapoor. Also read: Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Ratna Pathak Shah to play Ranveer Singh's mother

Produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar, ‘Thappad’ will release on February 28.