68th National Film Awards: 'Soorarai Pottru' wins big, Suriya & Ajay Devgn share Best Actor award

The winners of the 68th National Film Awards were announced today in the capital city of India, New Delhi. South Indian actor Suriya for his highly acclaimed film 'Soorarai Pottru' and Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn for his 2020 film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' shared the Best Actor award. Aparna Murali of 'Soorarai Pottru' won the Best Actress award.



Late director Sachidanandan, well-known as Sachy, won the Best Director award for his superhit Malayalam drama 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum'.

Soorarai Pottru was the big winner of this year's National Awards. Apart from, Suriya and Aparna, who bagged the Best Actor and Best Actress awards respectively, the film took the coveted award in three major categories - GV Prakash Kumar for Best Background Score, Shalini Usha Nair and Sudha Kongara for Best Screenplay and Sudha Kongara for Best feature film.

'Soorarai Pottru' was also India's official entry to Oscars 2021 in the Best International Film category.

The award for Best Hindi film was bagged by 'Toolsidas Junior' which also featured the late actor Rajiv Kapoor. Meanwhile, 'Tanhaji' also won the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. The film was directed by Sunjay Raut and features Devgn's wife & actress Kajol and Saif Ali Khan.

The Best Supporting Actor and Actress awards were gone to Biju Menon (Ayyappanum Koshiyum) and Lakshmi Priyaa (Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengalum) respectively.

Check out the list of winners below:

Best actor - Ajay Devgn and Suriya

Best actress - Aparna Murali

Best Supporting Actor - Biju Menon

Best Supporting Actress - Lakshmi Priyaa

Best Hindi film - Toolsidas Junior

Best Director - Sachy (Posthumous)

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment - Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero

Best Kannada Film - Dollu

Best Child Actor award - Anish Mangesh Gosavi for 'Tak Tak', Akanksha Pingle & Divyesh Indulkar for 'Sumi'

Best Film on Environment Conservation / Preservation - Taledanda

Best Children's Film - Sumi

Best Lyrics: Manoj Muntashir(Saina)

Best Playback Singer (male): Darsanam Mogalaiah

Best Playback Singer (female): Nanchiyamma

Indira Gandhi Award For Best Debut Film of a Director: 'Mandela'

Best film on social issues: Funeral