As it happened: National Film Awards 2022- Ajay Devgn, Suriya win best actor award

Ajay Devgn and Suriya Photograph: Twitter
India's most prestigious film awards, the National Film Awards 2022 were announced on Friday in Delhi. Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' and Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru' win major awards.
Jul 22, 2022, 06:22 PM (IST)
A 10-member jury led by director-producer Vipul Shah met Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday morning to submit its report on the 68th National Film Awards.
Apart from chairperson Shah, the jury members included cinematographer Dharam Gulati, National award-winning fame Bengali actor Sreelekha Mukherjee, cinematographer GS Bhaskar, A Karthikraaja, VN Aditya, Viji Thampi, Sanjeev Rattan, S Thangadurai and Nishigandha.
Jul 22, 2022, 06:21 PM (IST)
Madhya Pradesh bagged the award for Most Film-Friendly State at the National Film Awards. Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh bagged Most Film-Friendly (Special mention) Award.
Jul 22, 2022, 06:21 PM (IST)
This is the third time Ajay Devgn has won the National Award in the best actor category.'Tanahji: The Unsung Hero' was released in January 2020 and quickly grabbed the hearts of audiences in India and around the world.
'Soorarai Pottru' is a dramatized portrayal of retired Army Captain GR Gopinath`s life as the founder of the low-cost airline Air Deccan. Despite having a straight OTT release, the film was a big success, with fans flooding Twitter with rave reviews. Suriya and Guneet Monga both co-produced the film.
Jul 22, 2022, 06:11 PM (IST)
The jury also awarded Special mentions to a few actors.
Special Mentions:— CinemaRare (@CinemaRareIN) July 22, 2022
Aimee Bariah (Semkhor)@sidmenon1 (June)
Kishore Kadam (Avwanchhit & Godakaath)@BuddhadevVarun (Toolsidas Junior)
Kavya Prakash (Vaanku) pic.twitter.com/3WK55v4YPl
Jul 22, 2022, 06:09 PM (IST)
Best Action award goes to Rajasekhar, Mafia Sasi & Supreme Sunder for 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum'. While TV Rambabu wins Best Makeup award for 'Natyam'. Nachiket Barve and Mahesh Sherla win Best Costume award for 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero'
Jul 22, 2022, 05:57 PM (IST)
Suriya backed 'Soorarai Pottru' wins major awards in multiple categories. The fim also wins best original screenplay for writers Shalini Usha Nair & Sudha Kongara who is also the director of the film. The best dialogue award goes Madonne Ashwin for 'Mandela'
Jul 22, 2022, 05:55 PM (IST)
Best Cinematography award goes to Supratim Bhol for 'Avijatrik' which also wins the Best Bangla film.
Sandhya Raju wins Best Choreography award for the film 'Natyam'. Sreekar Prasad gets the Best Editing award for 'Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum'. Anees Nadodi wins Best Production Design for 'Kappela'
Jul 22, 2022, 05:48 PM (IST)
Best Playback Singer (female) goes to Nanchiyamma for the film 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum'. The singer belongs to a tribal community in Kerala!
Best Playback Singer (male) goes to Darsanam Mogalaiah for the Telugu film 'Bheemla Nayak'.
Jul 22, 2022, 05:44 PM (IST)
Best Lyrics goes to Manoj Muntashir for the Parinteei Chopra starrer 'Saina'.
Jul 22, 2022, 05:42 PM (IST)
Best Film on Environment Conservation / Preservation goes to Kannada film Taledanda.
Composer Thaman S awarded Best Music for his compositions in 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'. Best Background score goes to GV Prakash Kumar for his work in 'Soorarai Pottru'
Jul 22, 2022, 05:34 PM (IST)
Marathi film 'Sumi' not only won its child actors awards but also was named as the Best Children's Film at the 68th National Film Awards.
Jul 22, 2022, 05:33 PM (IST)
Indira Gandhi Award For Best Debut Film Of A Director goes to the film 'Mandela'. While the award for the Best film on social issues goes to Marathi film 'Funeral'
Jul 22, 2022, 05:31 PM (IST)
Three actors share the Best Child actor award this year- Anish Mangesh Gosavi for 'Tak Tak' and Akanksha Pingle & Divyesh Indulkar for 'Sumi'
Jul 22, 2022, 05:29 PM (IST)
South Indian cinema has emerged as the major winners at the 68th National Film Awards.
Biju Menon won best supporting actor for 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' while best supporting actress was awarded to Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli for Tamil film 'Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum'
Jul 22, 2022, 05:20 PM (IST)
Actress Aparna Balamurali named as Best Actress for her performance in 'Soorarai Pottru'.
Meanwhile Sachidanandan KR is awarded best director posthumously for Malayalam film 'AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum'
Jul 22, 2022, 05:13 PM (IST)
Award for Best Hindi film goes to 'Toolsidas Junior' which featured the late Rajiv Kapoor. The Best feature film was awarded to Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru' (Tamil) while Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero' also won award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. The film also features Devgn's wife Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in antagonist's role.
Jul 22, 2022, 05:07 PM (IST)
The Best Actor award this year has been shared by both Ajay Devgn and Suriya. Devgn won for 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero' which Suriya for his film 'Soorarai Pottru' which was also India's official entry to Oscars 2021 in the Best International Film category.
Jul 22, 2022, 05:04 PM (IST)
The 68th National Film Awards were announced in New Delhi on Friday evening. The country's most prestigious film awards, honours the best in Indian cinema from 2021. The is year Ajay Devgn's 'Tanaji: The Unsung Hero' and Suriya's 'Soorarai Potru' have won major awards.