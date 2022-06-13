2022 Tony Awards: Andrew Garfield can't stop laughing as Ariana DeBose sings from his lap

Tony Awards 2022 were held on Sunday, June 12th, honouring artists for their contributions to the creative industry. 31-year-old actor-singer, Ariana DeBose, who was the host of the award ceremony, delivered a hilarious performance celebrating the audience.

She performed a musical number during which she interacted with the audience, paying special attention to 'Spiderman' star Andrew Garfield.

"I am close to you, oh so close to you / I am touching you, there’s not a lot that you can do," DeBose sang while laughing and poking Garfield in the face.

Garfield wrapped his arms around DeBose as she sat on his lap and continued singing: "I’m sitting on you / ‘cause what they say is true / ‘cause there is no escaping us in the audience!"

She then rose and walked off to resume her act.

Both actors were nominated for Oscars this year, and their connection goes a long way via the Marvel Universe.

People took to social media and shared their reactions to her performance. Kevin Fallon, a reporter for The Daily Beast, said: "I respect Ariana DeBose for realising what is the point of hosting an award show if you don’t use that opportunity to sit on Andrew Garfield’s lap."

Meanwhile, fans too took the opportunity to agree with DeBose, saying who would miss the chance to sit on Garfield’s lap. "I relate to Ariana Debose because I, too, would come up with a song just for an excuse to sit on Andrew Garfield’s lap and poke his face," wrote a user.

"If a miracle somehow happens, and we get Andrew Garfield to play Spider-Man once again in his own movie, can we get @ArianaDeBose to play Mary-Jane?" questioned one fan.

During her Tony Awards monologue, DeBose commented on the diversity on Broadway stages in the previous season. She pointed out that seven plays were written by black playwrights, and Lynn Nottage was a double nominee for both the play Clyde's and the book for MJ, making her the first playwright to receive nominations in both categories in the same year.

She also gave a shout-out to 'A Strange Loop‘s' L Morgan Lee, the first transgender person to be nominated for a Tony, as well as Six composer Toby Marlow, the first nonbinary winner in Tony Awards history.

Recently, Garfield was seen in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', reprising his character as Peter Parker, whereas Ariana will be next seen in Marvel's 'Kraven the Hunter', as Calypso.

