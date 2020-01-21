'1917' producers, writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns get together for 'darkly comic' TV project

Oscar-nominated film ‘1917’ has caught on the buzz word ever since it made its way into the awards season with a bang -- first the Golden Globes, BAFTA, and now Oscars where it is pegged to be a hot favourite for Best Film.

‘1917’ screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns who co-wrote with film director Sam Mendes as part of her first feature film credit, is now onto another project with ‘1917’ producers at Neal Street Productions for a TV series. Read here why we think it should win the Best Film Oscars.

According to a report published in The Hollywood Reporter, Pippa Harris who is the producer of ‘1917’ along with being co-founder of Neal Street alongside Mendes and Caro Newling hasn’t revealed much about the project apart from it being a "darkly comic thriller". The team was apparently working on the project for over the past year. Read our review of the film here.

When this happens, it will be Krysty Wilson-Cairns’ second TV show with Neal Street.

She also has another major project coming in Focus Feature's ‘Last Night in Soho’, co-written with director Edgar Wright. She is also working on an adaptation of Evan Ratliff's ‘The Mastermind: Drugs. Empire. Murder. Betrayal’ into a crime drama series for Amazon Studios with the Russo brothers' AGBO Films.

Also read: Oscar nominated film '1917' has been backed by India's Reliance Entertainment



Will Sam Mendes' '1917' become first war film after 'Hurt Locker' to win Best Picture?