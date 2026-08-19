/100-yr story of Essel group and journey of India are similar: Kamal Haasan at Essel100

As the India-headquartered multinational conglomerate Essel Group celebrated its centenary event in Chennai, Kamal Haasan, widely regarded as one of the greatest and most versatile artists in Indian cinema, hailed the Essel growth story and the determination and vision of Essel Group Chairman Dr. Subhash Chandra. "In many ways, the story of Essel Group and Journey of India are similar: transforming, adapting, reinventing, across generations. It is truly an honor to be a part of your history. Our owning up your history makes us proud. I know what sweat and toil must have been behind it," Haasan, also a Parliamentarian, said at the Essel100 event hosted by Zee Tamil, Zee Thirai and Tamil Zee 5.

Congratulating the Essel group on its 100-year milestone and commenting on the journey so far, Kamal Haasan said: carrying an institution through a century of political, economic, technological change, across generations, required knowing what to preserve and what to reinvent. Commending Dr. Subhash Chandra and his family's efforts for nurturing and growing this venture, Kamal Haasan appreciated that now the fifth and sixth generations are taking forward the business that was started in 1926.

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Dr. Subhash Chandra is the Chairman and visionary leader who built and expanded the Essel Group into a global conglomerate. He transformed his family's modest pre-independence commodity trading enterprise—originally founded in 1926—into a massive multi-sector business empire spanning media, packaging, and infrastructure, notably launchinhttps://www.wionews.com/india-news/100-years-of-essel-group-dr-subhash-chandra-shares-origin-story-of-the-name-essel-1779347038565g India's first private satellite TV channel, Zee TV, in 1992, followed by multiple TV channels across genres and languages.

Addressing the gathering, Essel Group’s Chairman

Dr. Subhash Chandra said it was a matter of great pride that the group had successfully navigated several challenges and transformations over the years and evolved into a global media and entertainment organisation. Sharing his entrepreneurial journey, he recalled that his dream venture was started in the year 1970 with an investment of just ₹17 and that it has now grown into a media empire reaching millions of people.

Touching upon Zee's affinity towards Tamil Nadu and the Tamil language, Dr. Chandra highlighted the lesser-known fact that Tamil was the second language in which Zee TV began brodcasting in, in the mid-1990s. "Tamil was our second language... While the exclusive Tamil TV channel Zee Tamil was launched on 12th October 2008, we actually began Tamil broadcasts on the main Hindi channel Zee TV in the year 1995... Back then, there was a 30-minute Tamil language band on the predominantly Hindi-language Zee TV," recalled Dr. Chandra. We value and respect Tamil culture, ethos and aspirations. We respect it in our storytelling also. We would never compromise on the Tamil culture and traditions. That is why people of Tamil Nadu love us, he added.