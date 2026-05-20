/100 Years of Essel Group: A century of vision, innovation and inspiring generations

Essel Group celebrates 100 years of resilience, innovation and leadership, evolving from a grain trading business into a global conglomerate while transforming industries, empowering communities and inspiring generations.
Essel Group is proudly celebrating 100 years of excellence, innovation and resilience. From a modest grain trading business to a global conglomerate, the journey reflects entrepreneurial vision, strong family values and commitment to the nation. While working towards nation-building, the company has inspired generations through its leadership, transformation and meaningful contributions across industries worldwide.
Jagannath Goenka inspired generations with timeless lessons: “Have no fear. Never go back on your commitment. Do not stray from the path of truth.” These principles became Essel Group’s foundation, guiding every venture with honesty, courage and determination. Over the century, Essel Group established itself as a resilient conglomerate while building trust, excellence and long-lasting business success.
Essel Group’s long journey has not been without some challenges. Despite facing not one, but five downturns, the organisation emerged stronger each time, with utmost determination and a ‘never give up’ attitude. Its resilience transformed a family enterprise into a respected global business powerhouse.
Essel Group transformed Indian broadcasting forever with Zee TV and Zee News. It introduced India’s first Hindi satellite entertainment channel and first private 24-hour news network, connecting millions globally. Ventures like Dish TV and SITI Cable further strengthened the group’s entertainment and media leadership.
Essel Group’s pioneering spirit created several industry-first achievements, from global packaging leadership through Essel Propack to Asia’s largest DTH platform. Expanding operations across 169 countries, the organisation became a symbol of Indian entrepreneurship, innovation and excellence with worldwide recognition for leadership and business transformation.
Essel Group believes growth must benefit society. Through education, rural empowerment and spiritual initiatives, the organisation touched millions of lives. The group’s dedication towards community development, human values and creating positive social impact across generations is evident through programmes like Kidzee, Ekal Vidyalaya and the Global Vipassana Foundation.
From humble beginnings to global success, Essel Group's journey continues inspiring future generations. With strong values and evolving ambitions, Essel Group remains committed to shaping industries, empowering communities and building India’s future.